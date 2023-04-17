Wisdom Natural Brands, makers of SweetLeaf and the country's first natural sweetener brand, had joined the American Diabetes Association (ADA), the world's largest voluntary health organization, to help improve the lives of people living with diabetes.

This partnership between the ADA and SweetLeaf aligns with both organizations' shared commitment to promote healthy living and raise awareness about diabetes. It also provides a unique opportunity to empower people to take control of their health by finding solutions to prevent the onset of diabetes for those who have prediabetes and by helping those with diabetes manage their condition through better food choices.

Wisdom Natural Brands is a family-owned company that has been around for over 40 years. Under the SweetLeaf brand, the company has created innovative natural products without processed sugar or artificial sugar substitutes. SweetLeaf's mission is to help people find natural and healthy ways to sweeten up their favorite beverages and foods without sacrificing taste. All products are all-natural, low/zero-sugar, low/zero-calorie, non-glycemic, diabetes- and keto-friendly, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

"Helping consumers live better and healthier has always been on the forefront of our vision," says Michael May, president and CEO, Wisdom Natural Brands. "With the staggering statistics of diabetes in this country, our partnership will allow us to help educate more consumers about simple steps they can take to improve their health with foods that still taste good and help them reduce sugar in their diet."

Over the next 12 months, SweetLeaf will participate in events, including Arizona's Tour de Cure. In addition, they will develop and promote recipes on the ADA's Diabetes Food Hub website, join ADA-approved chefs for online cooking demos using SweetLeaf products, and provide awareness of the ADA's free online Type 2 Diabetes Risk Test to help people understand their risks for diabetes and tips to lower their risk.

"By working with SweetLeaf, we are able to provide resources like education, low/no sugar products, and recipes to help all people, including those living with prediabetes and diabetes, make healthier choices," said Charles "Chuck" Henderson, CEO of the ADA.

With 1.4 million Americans being diagnosed with diabetes every year, it is imperative to educate them on what they can do to improve their diet. This partnership reinforces the importance of taking a proactive approach to managing one's health and serves to support those affected by diabetes. SweetLeaf's commitment to quality and natural goodness is why SweetLeaf has become a trusted name and a staple in kitchens across the country, bringing a wide range of products, including stevia and monk fruit sweeteners, Water Drops and zero-sugar syrups to help Americans reduce sugar intake.

SweetLeaf products are available at Kroger Family of Companies, Publix, Walmart, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Amazon, and through sweetleaf.com. To learn more about SweetLeaf and its products, visit sweetleaf.com.