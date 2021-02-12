HighKey and Ryan Reynolds’ marketing firm Maximum Effort are announcing a partnership to inspire Americans to kick the sugar habit by launching a campaign starring Sugar Panda, an unusual animated spokesperson.

Sugar Panda represents a cautionary tale of what can happen when we eat too much sugar. According to Harvard, overconsumption of added sugar can lead to obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

In 2018, unsatisfied with the low-carb products available on the market, HigkKey co-founders AJ Patel and John Gibb developed their own. HighKey’s mission is to bake dozens of drool-worthy snacks that are low-carb, grain-free, and have zero added sugar. Co-CEO Joe Ens commented, “We’re on a mission to help Americans cut sugar from their diet, but to pull it off, we need to disrupt the norm. There is not a more disruptive creative partner than Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort to help shake up the American diet.”

As part of the partnership, Maximum Effort will become a minority owner of HighKey.

The voice of Sugar Panda has asked to remain anonymous but confesses to an uncontrollable desire for nougat.