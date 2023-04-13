Crunch, the bar offering a combination of crispy rice and 100% milk chocolate, has unveiled its Most Valuable Memories campaign intended to help families create unforgettable sports memories and traditions with those they love most. To level up your next sports experience, Crunch giving consumers and their families a chance to win a trip to the Championship game of their choice.

With this new program, Crunch aims to bring people together to create new experiences and memories that will last forever centered on one thing we can all get behind, our love of all things sports. Crispy rice is chocolate's MVP, and off the field Crunch makes our sporting moments playful, fun, and memorable. And similar to the shareability of Crunch, sports bring people together.

"Whether we're cheering on our children as they hit their first homerun in a little league game or sitting on the edge of our seats waiting for our favorite team to score a winning touchdown, these are special family moments that we will cherish for a lifetime," said Amber Hansinger, senior director of marketing for Crunch. "Crunch is setting out to make these moments even sweeter and help families continue building these memories for years to come."

Now through June 30, consumers can enter for a chance to win the ultimate sports experience with a trip to the Championship game of their choice. Those interested in participating are encouraged to grab any participating Crunch product at select retailers for the opportunity to win thousands of dollars in instant win prizes.

Perfect for sharing and snacking during any sporting event, Crunch is offered in an array of formats including the classic Crunch Bar, Buncha Crunch, Fun-Sized, and Share Packs. To learn more about Crunch Most Valuable Memories and see official sweepstakes rules, visit MakeMVPMemories.com or Crunch.com.

Ferrero Group is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.