Cap'n Crunch launches Orange Creampop Crunch flavor
The cereal includes citrusy notes of orange creamsicle, per the brand.
Quaker's Cap’n Crunch brand is bringing back Orange Creampop Crunch, a consumer-favorite since its original launch in 2016, for a limited time this summer.
This nostalgic treat has patrons calling it “worth the hype” and demanding the brand “bring on the cereal now.” The cereal includes creamy, citrusy notes of orange creamsicle in every crunchy bite, the brand says.
Available in two sizes—a 12.6-oz regular box and a 22.1-oz family-size box—Orange Creampop Crunch is rolling out across grocery retailers now, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons, and Dollar General/Family Dollar.
PepsiCo (Quaker) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.
Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!