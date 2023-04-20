German chocolate specialist Ritter Sport has launched a new Travel Retail Edition Winter Selection Tower 5x100g set to launch into global travel retail markets starting in August.

Taking its inspiration from the Scandinavian Hygge lifestyle trend, Ritter Sport’s latest Travel Retail Edition Winter Selection Tower is exclusive to the channel and features five winter-warming 100g bars of chocolate that contain cocoa from 100% sustainable certified cocoa sources.

Travel Retail Edition Winter Selection Tower 5x100g:

The Winter Selection Tower includes three different 100g winter flavors: Crunchy Creamy Winter, a mix of milk chocolate and cocoa crème with winter spices together with the crunch of caramelized almond pieces; White Cinnamon Crisp, a blend of white chocolate with cinnamon and rice crispy bits; and Caramelized Almonds, a combination of milk chocolate mixed with chopped, caramelized sugar-glazed almonds.

The new TR Edition Winter Selection Tower is intended to be a celebration of all things Nordic and Hygge and features a special winter graphic design on packs. The limited-edition tower pack includes x2 Crunchy Creamy Winter 100g bars, x 2 Caramelized Almond 100g bars, and x1 White Cinnamon Crisp 100g bar.

“Our new Winter Selection Tower is inspired by the Nordics trend for Hygge; it’s made with love and features beautifully designed packaging intended to bring coziness home,” says Ritter Sport Managing Director Global Travel Retail Jan Pasold. “We know this is a trend our customers will love and we knew it would work well as a travel retail edition. Ritter Sport is committed to extending as many of our best-selling flavors to our TR Editions range as possible,” he says.

The Travel Edition Winter Selection Tower can be seen on the Ritter Sport stand at TFWA Asia Pacific (Basement 2 K33).