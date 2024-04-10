Ritter Sport is returning to this year's Summit of the Americas exhibition, April 14–17, Palm Beach, Florida with a portfolio of products well suited to the Americas travel retail (Otis McAllister booth 201).

New products first introduced at TFWA WE last year and now seeing their Americas introduction include Ritter’s 500g Vegan Tower which has seen an increase in flavors from three to five varieties, providing consumers with more choice. New flavors Crunchy Almond and Crispy Cookie join the existing Salted Caramel, Smooth Chocolate, Roasted Peanuts.

Also on display will be the Ritter Sport Tasty Vibes Summer Selection Tower, a travel retail exclusive offering introducing three new flavors and a completely new design concept. Tasty Vibes brings music and chocolate together in three flavors: Chill Out Creamy Milk, Groovy Crunchy Pretzel, and Funky White Lemon. Tasty Vibes includes 5x100g Ritter Sport Limited Edition Tasty Vibes square bars. Three dancing graphic figures have been developed for the three flavors, which are depicted on the packaging.

Ritter Sport has also adjusted its Choco Cubes assortment with a new travel retail exclusive Fruity Yogurt Pouch. The brand noted Choco Cubes’ strong performance in the channel and, until now, the lack of a light fruity mix. Now yogurt and berries claim center stage, with new varieties Yogurt, Black Currant Yogurt, and Strawberry Yogurt.

Perfect for sharing with family and friends, the Ritter Sport Choco Cube bag contains a mix of 20 Choco Cubes. The chocolates do not contain artificial coloring and flavoring, and are presented in a paper-based bag.

In hopes of growing the brand’s presence in the Americas, the company has been busy solidifying its expansion into new markets, such as Canada, where it initiated operations in early 2024, while enhancing its presence in existing markets by bolstering visibility and availability through strategic partnerships with key retailers.

According to the brand, Ritter Sport continues to ensure that using only the best ingredients and having a strong logistical/stock management is key, which is reportedly a critical aspect considering that nearly all of its chocolate production occurs in Germany (with Vegan and Amicelli produced in Austria).

“In 2023, our business unit achieved notable success," says Jan Bessel, international key account manager, global travel retail. "Apart from promising financial results, it was particularly rewarding to observe our global partners expressing their confidence in Ritter Sport’s importance within the category.”

“We can see that our strategy focusing on our Travel Retail Exclusive range is working well, and we plan to carry this forward in 2024. Nevertheless, recent developments in raw materials are presenting challenges for 2024 and the foreseeable future which must be approached with care and precision.”

“The Summit of the Americas presents a remarkable opportunity to engage with partners and fellow brands. This face-to-face interaction is invaluable for grasping the nuances of the current market landscape. This understanding will facilitate mutual growth in one of Ritter Sport’s key expansion markets," he finishes.