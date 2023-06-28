German chocolatier Ritter Sport announced that it's launching a brand-new Travel Retail Exclusive product: Mini Rainbow Crunchies Tower 250g Limited Edition exclusively for Dufry globally.

The Mini Rainbows Crunchies Tower includes 15 mini Ritter Sport bars with colorful chocolate buttons in whole milk and white chocolate. The exclusive new product will launch through all Dufry stores during the summer and early autumn 2023.

In addition to quality and taste, Ritter Sport is paying special attention to the use of natural and sustainable ingredients by utilizing fruit and plant extracts for coloring and forgoing the use of glossing agents, as these usually contain beeswax or carnauba wax. As with all Ritter Sport products, the cocoa being used comes from 100% certified sustainable sources.

Says Jan Bessel, Ritter Sport’s international key account manager Global Travel Retail: “We are currently pushing limited editions in travel retail to underline our chocolate expertise and emphasise Ritter Sport’s innovative DNA. Limited editions and exclusive products are the perfect way to trigger additional buying impulses amongst consumers. Whether for sharing, giving away or self-indulging; the new mini Rainbow Crunchies Tower will be a valuable addition to the Dufry confectionery assortment. It was great to partner with Dufry on this exclusive article.”

Bruno Stäuble, global category manager confectionery at Dufry, adds: “Offering Dufry exclusives is an increasingly important element of our company philosophy and this is as true of confectionery as it is of other sectors. Ritter Sport is a well established brand within the Dufry portfolio and we are pleased to be working with them on this collaboration.”

Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. KG (Ritter Sport) is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.