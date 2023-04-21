Cibo Vita Inc., makers of the Nature’s Garden brand of snack foods, will showcase its new line of confectionery items at Sweets & Snacks Expo, May 22–25 at McCormick Place, Chicago.

Two of its newest and innovative products, sold in recyclable packaging, include:

Nature’s Garden Oat Milk Chocolate Covered Strawberry Almonds

Strawberry-dusted oat milk chocolate almonds featuring Fino de Aroma cocoa from Colombia, wrapped around a premium almond with a delicate strawberry finish. 100% plant-based and vegan. In keeping with Cibo Vita’s drive towards greater sustainability, the use of oat milk in production reduces its carbon impact. MSRP: $4.99 (5-oz. package), Kosher certified.

Nature’s Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies

Yogurt-coated, real fruit strawberry morsels are infused with Probiotics through a patented microencapsulation delivery system. Yoggies contain 3 grams of fiber per serving and 2 billion live Probiotic cultures. MSRP: $11.99 (30-count snack packs /.7-oz. each). Kosher certified.

Emre Imamoglu, CEO of Cibo Vita stated, “These two new panned confectionery items are a direct response to changing consumer desires. This technology helps to create innovative snacks and epitomize better-for-you indulgence. Manufacturing via the panning process, utilizing recyclable packaging, and incorporating dairy-free alternatives all helps to reduce our carbon footprint, which is the current mission of our growing company."