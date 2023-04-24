Mars Wrigley ITR announced its return to TFWA Asia Pacific this year (stand 2-H22). The Asia-Pacific Travel Retail markets hold a significant growth potential for the confectionary category, in isolation and versus other regions. MWITR is looking forward to be engaging with partners in the region and to discuss how to drive category growth and unlock the potential of this region together.

“In many of the domestic markets in the Asia-Pacific region, confectionary is a developed, and incremental category, engaging consumers with fun and exciting content, leveraging some very well-loved brands. However, this engagement in the category is not represented in many travel-retail markets in the region. This is something we are excited to change, and due to the size of our business in domestic markets in the region, Mars is well positioned to drive this change," says Marcus Hudson, sales director, Mars Wrigley ITR.

“Confectionary is not like other categories in Travel Retail, and to build it we need to do things differently—a truly category-first approach, driven by consumption moments that we know are top of mind at the point of sale, needs to be taken.” Hudson will be sharing some perspectives on this during the conference on Monday, May 8.

The company will also share more on the evolution of its ITR portfolio in line with its view on the category. This will include the new gifting innovation, Maltesers Truffles.

Available to travel retail in a 200g and 336g box, both presented in a gift-worthy carton that’s perfect for sharing, Maltesers Truffles offer the best of both worlds, combining a crunchy malt filling with honeycomb pieces and a creamy milk chocolate coating.

Hudson says: “Gifting remains the biggest segment within the travel retail confectionery category, and we know that travelers are becoming more budget-conscious. Our gifting portfolio is designed to offer affordable gift choices in the three key price brackets, with this new Maltesers Truffles presentation designed to attract younger shoppers to the category. This new variant is sure to attract attention from shoppers who we know, are keen to try new flavors from their favorite brands."

During the MWITR sponsored lunch on May 8, attendees will get the opportunity to sample Maltesers Truffles.

The Maltesers Truffles offer fulfils the gifting "moment" within MWITR’s updated category vision and strategy, mentioned above. First announced at TFWA World Exhibition last year, the strategy highlights "moments" as the key enabler to unlock further category growth. Alongside the "give a gift" moment, these opportunities include "enjoying travel time together," "refresh and energize on the go," and "unwind and indulge."

The Mars Wrigley ITR team looks forward to welcoming customers at its stand at TFWA Asia Pacific.