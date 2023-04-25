ISM Cologne has announced the winners of its New Product Showcase.

By experimenting creatively with new ingredients, textures, and aromas, the award-winning companies offer their customers new taste experiences. At the same time, thanks to innovative production processes and environmentally-friendly packaging, their products not only look attractive, they are also healthier and more sustainable.

As was the case last year, the top innovations were selected by an independent jury of experts from the industry, trade, and field of science. The award ceremony and the announcement of the winners took place during the exclusive ISM Dinner in Cologne on Sunday, April 23.

The top 3 innovations of ISM 2023 are:

1st place: tri d´Aix GmbH with its Sweet Stories candy floss from Germany

2nd place: CAL Marketing Pty. Ltd. with "Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea Mochi" from Australia

3rd place: WORLD´S COCONUT TRADING SL with "Purple Sweet Potato Chips BBQ" from Spain

First place went to the company tri d´Aix GmbH with its candy floss Sweet Stories with no added sugar. Can candy floss without sugar and flavour enhancers taste good? Not until now, was the unanimous decision of the jury. However, the innovative product that is made near Aachen was able to convince the experts of the contrary. The candy floss doesn't include any additional colorings or gluten, and above all, it has 90% less sugar compared to similar candies. The candy floss was voted the most innovative, new product at ISM 2023.

About the New Product Showcase

The New Product Showcase has been the central platform for the industry's new products since 2009 and has established itself as an appealing attraction for all decision-makers at ISM. A high-quality special exhibition on the Central Boulevard gives the visitors the targeted opportunity to inform themselves about the innovations of the sweets and snacks industry. Comprised of 65 display windows and over 97 products from more than 56 exhibitors from 17 nations, the New Product Showcase offers an overview of products that have been developed since February 2022.