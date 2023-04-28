Nestlé International Travel Retail returns to TFWA Asia Pacific this year with a Hospitality Suite (Basement 2 L32) dedicated to continuing the company’s mission to build food into travel retail’s #1 most purchased category. This will follow Nestlé ITR’s sponsorship of the Opening Conference welcoming coffee (Monday, May 8) where delegates can "have a break" with KitKat Senses Mini-Desserts and Mini Moments.

Within the suite, Nestlé ITR will showcase its latest new product launches from key brands KitKat and Smarties. These will include the new KitKat Roasted Almond Senses Tablet, KitKat Peanut Butter Gift pack, and KitKat two flavor Mix Sharing bag (including new white variety).

From Smarties comes the new Cool Creatures set, designed to inspire imagination and sea exploration through learning and augmented reality. The kit includes four sea-creature construction sheets, one playmat, eight pencils, and sticker sheets. It also includes four mini tubes of Smarties, milk chocolates coated in crispy, colorful shells, in recyclable paper packaging.

A Milk chocolate and Hazelnut addition joins the Nestlé Swiss 170g tablet range, continuing to offer travelers more choice for this totally travel retail exclusive brand.

TFWA Asia Pacific is a key date in the travel retail calendar for Nestlé. “We are delighted that the exhibition is now back post the Covid pandemic; reflecting the ongoing recovery within the region,” says Nestlé ITR Global Head of Marketing Aura Sanchez. “This will be my first time at the show, and I am very excited to be meeting with our regional customers and partners, reinforcing our relationships and continuing to drive our ambition of Food becoming the #1 most purchased category, delivered through our VERSE model (Value, Engagement, Regeneration, Sense of Place, and Execution).

“The show comes not long after another highly successful appearance for Nestlé ITR at the China International Consumer Product Expo in Hainan, where we had a tremendous response from Chinese consumers for our travel retail portfolio. Now that the Chinese can travel again internationally, we see many opportunities for our brands as chocolate consumption per head continues to grow," she says.

Most notable in Hainan, adds Sanchez, was consumer interest in Nestlé’s sustainable agenda, indicative of the global shift towards the expectation of CSR from all brands. Regeneration is a key element of VERSE and, in Singapore, the company will be presenting various aspects of Nestlé’s commitment to an environmentally and socially responsible agenda, much of which has important application within the travel retail channel.

For example, plastic-free packaging has now been introduced for all Smarties products, while 2022 saw the introduction of the KitKat Vegan traveller’s pack. These innovations stem from a company committed to using Nestlé’s global scale, resources, and expertise to contribute to a healthier future for people and the planet.

‘We believe that, as part of the Nestlé family, we are in a very strong position to offer retailers and airports guidance on consumer’s sustainable expectations and work with them to not only reach but surpass their CSR ambitions,” adds Sanchez.