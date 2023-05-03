Skittles unveiled its limited edition 2023 Pride packs today as a first look at its 2023 Pride program. The packs will swap the brand's signature rainbow for original designs by artists within the LGBTQ+ community. $1 from each pack sold (up to $100,000) will go to GLAAD in support of the organization's ongoing efforts to work through media to support and increase visibility for the LGBTQ+ community. More details on the full 2023 Pride program will be shared ahead of June, which will include several partnerships and collaborations to support and uplift the LGBTQ+ community.

For the second year, Skittles has partnered with LGBTQ+ artists who each use their art to increase visibility, help others feel seen, and advocate for others. This year's five talented artist partners crafted original pack designs that each tell a visual story of Pride:

Zipeng Zhu (he/him) of New York, NY is a Chinese-born artist, designer, art director, illustrator, and animator who wants to make every day a razzle-dazzle musical.

Symone Salib (she/her) of Philadelphia, PA is a first-generation Cuban/Egyptian street artist, muralist, and educator.

Mady G (he/they) of Hudson Valley, NY is an illustrator who highlights their interests in fashion, horror, nature, LGBTQ+ civil rights, and psychedelic across their various illustrative works.

Bianca Xunise (they/them) of Chicago, IL is an American cartoonist, who became the first nationally syndicated non-binary cartoonist after joining the comic strip Six Chix.

Shanée Benjamin (she/her) of Brooklyn, NY is an art director and illustrator who is passionate about creating community and connection through her art.

In addition to Pride-inspired packaging exclusively designed by LGBTQ+ artists, the 2023 Pride packs include a QR code that takes fans to skittles.com/PRIDE where they can hear the artists share more about the importance of LGBTQ+ stories to create community and increase visibility.

"As part of Mars Wrigley's commitment to inspire moments of everyday happiness, Skittles is honored to once again celebrate, uplift, and provide visibility to the LGBTQ+ community," said Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "This year, our artist partners are using their pack designs to tell stories of LGBTQ+ experiences—stories that have the power to create community, reveal identity, and generate empathy.

Later this month, Skittles will be revealing more details around the brand's full Pride program and additional ways Skittles will be supporting the LGBTQ+ community leading up to Pride 2023. The limited-edition Pride packs will be available to purchase in 4-oz. Share Size Packs and 15.6-oz. Stand Up Pouches at select retailers nationwide starting in May through mid-July.

For more information on the brand's artists and Pride packs and to hear the latest on Skittles upcoming Pride announcements, visit skittles.com/PRIDE.

