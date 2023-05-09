Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., the agricultural cooperative owned by roughly 700 farmer families, has today announced a new partnership with The Hershey Company for a line of sweet treats made from real fruit. The new snack line features a chocolate experience with Milk Chocolate Dipped Cranberry Bites and Dark Chocolate Dipped Cherry Infused Cranberry Bites.

Ocean Spray has continued to expand its foods and snacking portfolio introducing a variety of new products. The new collaboration with Hershey allows for unexpected flavor pairings offered in multi-serve resealable pouches in both 5-oz. and 8-oz. for the entire family for snacking, on-the-go, as well as perfect to mix into trail mix and sprinkle on top of ice cream.

“What better way to build our snack portfolio than to partner with Hershey’s, the #1 milk chocolate brand in the U.S., offering our consumers the ultimate snack to evolve the dried fruit category,” said Monisha Dabek, chief commercial officer, USA, at Ocean Spray. “It’s important for us to create products that are made from real fruit, innovating how we feature the cranberry in a variety of flavor combinations for year-round snacking and sweet treats for the whole family.”

“We are excited by this partnership and extension of our iconic Hershey’s brand into new snacking occasions," said Ernie Savo, president, Hershey Licensing Company. “Ocean Spray is synonymous with cranberry, and we can’t think of better way to enjoy this wonderful superfruit than with an indulgent touch of delicious Hershey’s milk chocolate.”

Milk Chocolate Dipped Cranberry Bites and Dark Chocolate Dipped Cherry Infused Cranberry Bites are joining Ocean Spray’s existing snack, Greek Yogurt Dipped Cranberry Bites, and will be available in select stores across the U.S. including Walmart, Publix and regional grocery stores.

The Hershey Company is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.