Company: Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

Website: www.oceanspray.com

Introduced: December 2020

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., the agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 farmer families, has introduced Ocean Spray Craveology Fruit and Nut Snack Mix, a uniquely flavored dried fruit and nut snack mix with plant-based protein and simple ingredients to support a healthy lifestyle. Craveology marks another innovative approach to snacking from Ocean Spray, as the farmer-owned cooperative seeks to diversify use of the cranberry superfruit and empower consumers with health-focused nourishment and various flavor profiles.

Developed with the flavor seeker in mind, Ocean Spray Craveology will be available in three authentic variations—Spicy Coconut Curry, Vanilla Chai and Tuscan Herb, aimed to bring consumers an experiential snacking experience from different cuisines and cultures. Using a unique mix of spices and seasonings, Craveology features a mix of walnuts, pecans, roasted peanuts, roasted pumpkin seeds, and roasted almonds, as well as the iconic Ocean Spray cranberry superfruit. Each serving of Craveology features 3-6g of protein with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Craveology can be eaten on its own or added as a topping to an existing meal.

"We are thrilled to be introducing Craveology and offer even more ways for people to incorporate snacking of the cranberry superfruit into their everyday routines," said Katy Latimer, VP of research and development at Ocean Spray. "To do this, we set out to create new guilt-free snacking options as part of our ongoing commitment to focus on health and wellness as we continue to evolve our farmer-owned cooperative. Craveology is for those who like try new recipes and food products with bursts of authentic flavors from around the world."

Ocean Spray Craveology will be available in select stores across the United States, and will continue to expand to more stores throughout the year.