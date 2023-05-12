Starting May 15, Läderach's current North American president, Nathanael Hausmann, will return to Switzerland and become head of Europe and global sales management, as Warren Dunkelberger, currently U.S. director of retail sales & operations, will become president of Läderach North America. Since arriving in the U.S. in 2019, Hausmann has been responsible for building the U.S. and Canada subsidiaries and establishing the family-owned Swiss company as a premium chocolate brand.

Working in partnership with the CEO and Swiss leadership team, in less than three years, Hausmann successfully led the launch of 40 premium fresh chocolate retail stores and ecommerce across the U.S. and Canada and grew the staff to 500+ amid a pandemic. Those stores include two flagship locations: Läderach's 100th store globally on Fifth Avenue in New York City and CF Toronto Eaton Centre in Canada. Dunkelberger joined Läderach in 2021 to work closely with Hausmann and help manage the rapid North American retail expansion.

"Nathanael knows Läderach inside out and has, together with Warren and the management team, demonstrated how to build an organization, quickly grow it and align it for profitable growth. Warren will benefit from this groundwork as his successor. I wish them both success in their new responsibilities," says Johannes Läderach, CEO, Läderach.

"I'm very grateful for this incredible and rewarding journey to build and establish our North American business as one of the leading premium chocolate retail businesses coast-to-coast,” said Nathanael Hausmann. "Warren has been an invaluable partner in getting Läderach to this point, and I look forward to seeing him build on this momentum.”

“Helping launch and establish a coast-to-coast premium chocolate retail business with Nathanael and the team in such a short window and see it validated by consumers across the U.S. and Canada has been exhilarating and validating,” said Warren Dunkelberger. “In my new role as president, I’m looking forward to continuing to push ourselves to provide the ultimate fresh chocolate shopping experience and be a great place to work for existing and potential chocolate and retail enthusiasts.”

Hausmann joined Läderach in 2017 as head of internal sales. Before that, he held various management roles at SBB and Lufthansa for many years. Dunkelberger is a 30+ year food and retail veteran seasoned in building and turning around operations for profitable growth with well-known food producers, restaurant chains, and freight solutions, including Tommy Bahama, Chili’s, Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, Lolli & Pops, Arctica Frozen Solutions, and Arctic Express.

Läderach chocolate is sustainably sourced, made from bean-to-bar in-house in Switzerland, shipped directly to its 100+ stores worldwide, and available online at laderach.com. In North America, Läderach chocolate can be experienced and purchased in 40 premium fresh chocolate stores in California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Toronto, and the Washington DC area. Läderach chocolate is also available online at laderach.com.