m cacao chocolates has launched its new artbar collection, recreating real world artwork using chocolate as the canvas and flavor pairings handpicked to accentuate the expressions of each art piece.

The artbars combine m cacao’s focus on real food with the art creations of real-life artists. Each selected work of art is first digitized, and then turned into a cocoa butter transfer sheet. In this process, m cacao ensures that the digital form maintains the design and inspiration of the original work of art. Afterwards, Chef Delphin Gomes, m cacao’s French master pastry chef, brings the flavor combination of each artbar to life using fresh ingredients inspired by the art itself.

“At m cacao, we make chocolate that celebrates real food, and our new artbar collection is a beautiful extension of that,” said m cacao founder, Michael Nichols. “It is so exciting to transform not only the look of a piece of art but also the feeling of it into a culinary inspired, edible form.”

The first series in m cacao’s artbar collection was designed in partnership with Andover, Mass., mixed media artist Michele Bourgeau.

These four flavors of artbars are available now:

three graces: A copper-etched and hand water colored print of ethereal women joyfully crashing their cymbals as harbingers of good news becomes citrus cymbals of oranges, lemons, and limes embedded in deep, dark chocolate.

brownie buddies: Inspired by an etched copper plate print entitled "Smokin' Buddies," these mischievous brownie buddies are out for an evening stroll, dwarfed by the tall trees of an enchanting southern pecan forest, in dark chocolate.

spice of life: This bar is created based on a relief print inspired by communal gatherings for big events entitled "Nesting Instincts." With pistachios and caramelized almonds alongside the unexpected spice of ea sar black pepper from Vietnam and Maldon sea salt in fine dark chocolate, this artbar embodies the idea that surprises often come from surprising places.

let's dance: "Let's Dance" is a collage inspired by the plant world, with a pair of sunflowers adorned with sage leaves and red bells dance among the flora. In this artbar creation, smoky mezcal leads musky sage and candied sweet peppers through a dance in milk chocolate.

Learn more about m cacao’s innovative chocolate creations and gifts at mcacao.com.