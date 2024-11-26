M. Cacao has debuted two new chocolate creations for gift-giving: the Fromage Chocolate Collection and the Horchata Daydream ArtBar.

Combining unexpected flavor combinations, design, and high-quality ingredients, these chef-crafted creations are made for entertaining and a luxurious and memorable gifting experience, the company says.

“Our Fromage Chocolate Collection and Horchata Daydream ArtBar both reflect our unique way of elevating chocolate beyond the ordinary,” says Michael Nichols, M. Cacao’s founder and former robotics engineer turned chocolatier.

Chocolate and cheese: A match made at M. Cacao

The Fromage Chocolate Collection brings together a curated selection of artisanal cheeses with chef-crafted chocolate ganaches in a set of brightly colored, molded chocolates and comes with recommended food and wine pairings to highlight each chocolate’s flavors.

The collection was developed by Chef Delphin Gomes, M. Cacao’s master French pastry chef, who drew on his heritage and deep appreciation for cheese to create a collection that marries the art of cheesemaking with the craft of chocolate.

“Growing up in France, I ate cheese every day and it has always been part of my culinary journey,” Chef Gomes says. “My goal was to integrate chocolate and cheese into a single, harmonious experience where the flavors complement and enhance each other. Each chocolate captures this balance, blending the distinct character of each cheese with carefully chosen ingredients to create something greater.”

The Fromage Chocolate Collection includes eight unique chocolates, each one adorned with an illustration that evokes the origin of the cheese within it.

Roquefort & Port: The sharp tang of Roquefort cheese melds with the rich, sweet notes of Port wine, deepened by dark chocolate ganache.

The sharp tang of Roquefort cheese melds with the rich, sweet notes of Port wine, deepened by dark chocolate ganache. Chevre & Sage: This combination reportedly highlights the creamy tang of chevre, brightened by crisp sage and the caramelized sweetness of gold chocolate.

This combination reportedly highlights the creamy tang of chevre, brightened by crisp sage and the caramelized sweetness of gold chocolate. Cheddar & Apple: Aged Cheddar meets the fresh, sweet essence of apple, with a bittersweet contrast of dark chocolate.

Aged Cheddar meets the fresh, sweet essence of apple, with a bittersweet contrast of dark chocolate. Gouda & Pear: The mild, slightly nutty flavor of Gouda pairs with the sweet subtlety of pear and a dark milk chocolate ganache.

The mild, slightly nutty flavor of Gouda pairs with the sweet subtlety of pear and a dark milk chocolate ganache. Gruyere & Kirsch: The rich, nutty flavor of Gruyere and cherry brandy (Kirsch) come together in a creamy white chocolate ganache.

The rich, nutty flavor of Gruyere and cherry brandy (Kirsch) come together in a creamy white chocolate ganache. Comte & Peanut Butter: This pairing of Comte and peanut butter is balanced by the caramelized sweetness of gold chocolate.

This pairing of Comte and peanut butter is balanced by the caramelized sweetness of gold chocolate. Tartufo & Pomegranate: The earthy flavor of black truffle-infused cheese meets the tart freshness of pomegranate and dark chocolate.

The earthy flavor of black truffle-infused cheese meets the tart freshness of pomegranate and dark chocolate. Parmigiano & Balsamic: Sharp Parmigiano Reggiano combines with rich, tangy balsamic vinegar and warm gold chocolate.

The Fromage Chocolate Collection is available in a black gift box (16-piece for $54 and 8-piece for $32), or in M. Cacao’s signature Expressio chocolate video box (16-piece for $104 and 8-piece for $72), a personalized gift that combines consumers' choice of chocolates with their own personalized video message or slideshow inside the box.

Horchata Daydream ArtBar: Real artwork Using chocolate as the canvas

The latest in M. Cacao’s ArtBar collection, the Horchata Daydream ArtBar, is a milk chocolate bar with crisped rice, Vietnamese royal cinnamon, Madagascar vanilla, and rum.

Like all ArtBars, the artwork that adorns the bar also inspires the flavor and ingredients. Designed in partnership with Andover, MA mixed media artist Michele Bourgeau, the art on the latest bar is based on a copper plate etching, inspired by Chagall, Macintosh, and Parish. It honors three generations of creative women, including the artist herself, along with her mother and grandmother. The suggested retail price is $22.

Related: m cacao launches artbars, adorning chocolate with fine artwork