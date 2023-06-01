CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS Fairtrade America Fairtrade America's Abby Massey on sustainability, innovation, and inflation. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker recently spoke with Abby Massey, senior commercial partnerships strategist at Fairtrade America, about how inflation and climate change have been posing challenges for the cocoa industry, and how chocolate producers can be more sustainable.

Fairtrade America is the U.S. chapter of Fairtrade International, which has been ranked as the gold standard for certifications by an independent monitoring group in the Reference Guide to Fair Trade and Worker Welfare Programs. Nearly 2 million farmers and workers in 70+ countries follow the Fairtrade Standards. Now more than ever, there is a need to promote fairer trading conditions, and in turn promote gender equality, build resilience to climate change and support worker’s rights.

