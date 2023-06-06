lost range. CBD is launching two varieties of vegan, full-spectrum CBD gummies.

To support the additional product lines and continued growth, the company has also consolidated its operations at a 2,300-sq.-ft. facility in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

lost range. CBD gummies feature 33 mg of full-spectrum CBD, which contains cannabinoids beyond CBD and naturally-occurring terpenes, essential vitamins, fatty acids, and proteins. The product contains less than 0.3% THC. The gummies are available in two flavors: Cherry and Mandarin Orange.

"We are excited to announce the next phase of growth for lost range. Demand for CBD gummies has exploded in recent years, and our customers have been requesting an all-natural high-potency edible for some time," said Given Johnson, founder and CEO of lost range. "With the new facility, we are excited to expand our offerings and give our customers the products they want at the premium level they have come to expect from our brand."

The new facility has dedicated areas for retail walk-in sales, corporate office, production, packaging, finished inventory, raw inventory storage, and fulfillment. The open showroom and retail boutique allow local customers and tourists to experience the brand, get educated by product experts and make purchases. The production area features stations for each product line and enables multiple products to be produced at the same time. Packaging, labeling, and fulfillment have their own designated area as well.

"Outside of the production impact, consolidating our operations under one roof has enabled us to focus on building a cohesive team culture where our owners, leadership and employees are working side by side, every day,” Johnson said. “This facilitates real-time collaboration and a focus on ongoing product innovation.”

lost range. makes its CBD oil from hemp sourced from farms in the surrounding area of Hotchkiss, Colorado. The hemp farms, each of them smaller than 100 acres, are family-owned and operated using sustainable and organic methods.