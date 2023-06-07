River Street Sweets and franchise company River Street Sweets•Savannah’s Candy Kitchen is celebrating National Pralines Day, June 24, with a donation to Feeding America's Kids Cafe, the largest charity working to end hunger in the United States, and a "Golden Ticket Sweetstakes."

This 50th anniversary celebration continues to highlight the Strickland Family's unwavering commitment to philanthropy. On Saturday, June 24, 10% of all praline purchases made in over 20 stores across the U.S. will be donated to Feeding America. For those who prefer to shop online, 10% of praline orders placed on the website will also contribute to the cause, extending beyond one day and lasting an entire month (June 24 to July 24).

Last year, River Street Sweets, River Street Sweets•Savannah’s Candy Kitchen, and Savannah’s Candy Kitchen collectively celebrated National Pralines Day with a one day in-store and one weekend online promotion, providing 52,590 meals to at-risk children through the Kids Cafe, a Feeding America program that originated in Savannah in 1989. The after-school programs give free meals to children after school, on weekends, and during the summer. Kids Cafes also offer fun activities and tutoring and are hosted at community organizations like Boys and Girls Clubs, churches, libraries, and schools. This is the sixth year of support for Feeding America during National Pralines Day.

"Our River Street Sweets family and our franchise brand proudly join Feeding America on their mission to help children in need with the Kids Cafe program. After 50 years of sweet success, we are honored to pay it forward by supporting an organization that brings hope and nourishment to hungry kids across America," said Tim Strickland, co-owner.

In addition to the increased support for Feeding America, the owners of River Street Sweets want to do a special anniversary prize offering in celebration of the milestone year and are launching the monthlong "Golden Ticket Sweetstakes."

“As the world’s leading supplier of pralines, we wanted to sweeten the deal on National Pralines Day. We don’t think one day was enough, so we’re celebrating an entire month,” said Jennifer Strickland, co-owner. “We’re really excited about the 'Golden Ticket Sweetstakes,' which was, of course, inspired by the greatest candy icon of all time, Willy Wonka. This is our gift to our guests—and an invitation to unleash your imagination and sense of adventure.”

The prize includes a three-day/two-night trip for the winner and one guest to Savannah, GA; roundtrip airfare for 2 to Savannah from a major airport near winner’s residence (value up to $1000); two (2) nights standard hotel accommodations (single room/double occupancy, value up to $750); dinner for 2 in Savannah (excludes alcohol, value up to $150); tour of Savannah for 2 (value up to $100); tour of the original flagship River Street Sweets store with the owners (value – Priceless).

The Sweepstakes is open to residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are over 21 years of age, except for employees of RSS and RSCK LLC (“Sponsor”) or its franchisees. No purchase is necessary to participate. All guests in stores who scan the QR code at the praline day donation jar can fill out an entry form (one entry per Guest); all online orders on riverstreetsweets.com and ilovepralines.com are automatically entered to win; and all who go to the website link printed on store receipts at participating locations can fill out an entry form (one entry per guest).

"Together, we will make this 'sweetstakes' one to remember—not just for the thrill of a golden victory, but for the knowledge that we are coming together to lift up those less fortunate in our communities across the country. Our shared values of hard work, passion, and service are sweeter than any candy, and we look forward to this opportunity to make a difference," continued Tim Strickland.

River Street Sweets is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023 with a series of events, from the grand opening of its third Savannah location on Broughton Street in downtown to a salute to National Pecan Day, and the half-a-century celebration now continues with National Pralines Day.

For more information on National Pralines Day and the "Golden Ticket Sweetstakes," visit riverstreetsweets.com/pages/golden-ticket-sweetstakes.