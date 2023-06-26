Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (Bell) has announced three new hires who recently joined the company’s Flavor Sales and Culinary and Beverage Applications teams.

Jeremy Egle joins Bell as the Southwest national account manager – Flavor Sales based out of Denver, CO. In this role, Egle will manage a diverse portfolio of accounts and expand Bell’s pipeline throughout the Southwest territory.

Egle commands years of sales experience where he’s managed North American customer relationships and spearheaded global account growth. He also commands over 15 years of experience in the food and beverage industry working for multiple consumer packaged goods companies.

Egle earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University at Albany. He then went on to earn a second bachelor’s degree in culinary nutrition in addition to an Associate of Science degree in culinary arts from Johnson & Wales University.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Jeremy’s caliber join our team. With his wealth of experience in sales, we know he’ll make an immediate impact at Bell Flavor & Fragrances," says Joan Harvey, senior vice president and commercial general manager of Bell's Flavor Division.

Jared Goldstein joins Bell’s Culinary Applications Team as a culinary technologist. In this new role, he will work cross-functionally to create remarkable customer experiences that showcase Bell’s flavors and technologies in savory applications.

Goldstein worked as a Chef De Partie at an award-winning restaurant group in Chicago where he gained experience with plant-based applications and worked alongside Chef Grant Achatz to create a pop-up restaurant with a multi-sensory menu.

Goldstein earned his associate degree in culinary arts and a bachelor’s degree in culinary science from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. Following his college education, he completed his internship at a global spice and flavor company in Hunt Valley, MD.

“Our organization values professionalism and a customer-centric approach, which aligns perfectly with Jared’s background. We believe his skills and insights will greatly contribute to our continued success,” says Harvey.