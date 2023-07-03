Green Thumb Industries’ incredibles brand is launching limited-edition Strawberry Lemahhhnade gummies in Illinois, Massachusetts, Ohio and Rhode Island.

The gummies will also be available in Nevada on July 12.

“We’re excited to introduce to our customers the delightful flavors of summer with incredibles' latest creation, Strawberry Lemahhhnade gummies,” said Eli Weiner, incredibles brand manager. “Our first-ever multi-state limited gummy launch presents a flawless fusion of sweet and tangy, expertly infused into potent and consistently dosed gummies, available just in time for the summer solstice.”

Made with 100% pure cannabis oil, the gummies feature a cannabinoid ratio of 100 mg THC/100 mg CBD per pack and 10 mg THC/10 mg CBD per gummy (and 5 mg THC/5 mg CBD per gummy in Massachusetts).