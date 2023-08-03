Second Nature Brands, the parent company of Sanders chocolates, has announced it has resumed manufacturing its dessert toppings, starting with its famous milk chocolate and caramel varieties, its two best-selling flavors.

In the fall of 2022, Sanders’ parent company Second Nature Brands paused production of its dessert toppings because of manufacturing challenges and extremely high demand for Sanders confections made at its Clinton Township plant, and stopped shipping the toppings to grocery stores and other traditional retail outlets. While supplies lasted, the products continued to be sold at the company’s two retail stores and online.

The formula is still proprietary to Sanders and will still use real cream and sugar, with toppings now available in a new easy-to-use 10-ounce jar.

“We truly appreciate the love that customers in Michigan and beyond have for our products that spans the generations and has been a part of family traditions for nearly 150 years,” said Jennifer Bauer, chief marketing officer for Second Nature Brands. “That is why we committed to resuming manufacturing of our toppings as soon as we could. It is because of the support born in our hometown that Sanders is the fastest-growing chocolate brand in the country.”

Sanders expects to be selling the toppings at its Sanders Shoppes in Clinton Township and Rochester in mid-August, and by the end of August they will be available online at sanderscandy.com.

