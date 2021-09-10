Barebells has officially launched its popular plant-based bars at 200 GNC stores across the country. Available in Salty Peanut and Hazelnut Nougat flavors, the vegan-friendly bars are now available in select California, New York and Pennsylvania GNC locations as well as online at GNC.com.

“We are thrilled to expand our plant-based bars to GNC locations,” said Ben Jones, CEO of Barebells Functional Foods. “This extends our mission to provide happy eating and healthy living to consumers with plant-based diets and offers us the opportunity to continue increasing our presence in GNC stores nationwide.”

Barebells’ Salty Peanut and Hazelnut Nougat plant-based flavors are joining their current best-selling protein bars offered at GNC, including Caramel Cashew, Cookies & Cream and Chocolate Dough.

The plant-based bars are 100 percent vegan and dairy-free, with 15 grams of protein, no added sugar, and no palm oil. Never compromising on flavor, Barebells’ nutrient-dense protein bars have become the go-to snack for athletes and consumers who want to feed their cravings with a treat their taste buds will love.

Although its unique flavor and design are influenced by the American 1950's era, Barebells still successfully leverages modern trends like plant-based lifestyles. Plant-based products have quickly become an exciting alternative to consumers prioritizing health and wellness. According to FONA International, the number of Americans following a plant-based diet has increased by an estimated 300 percent in the last 15 years, with many consumers adding plant-based alternatives to their diet.

Plant-based Barebells will be available for purchase at select GNC locations and online at GNC.com starting now. For more information, visit barebells.com or follow the company on Instagram.



