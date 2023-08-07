Kingsway Confectionery, a renowned family-owned company specializing in packaging retail-ready products for over 30 years, has strengthened its position as a leading confectionery packaging company in Australia through its longstanding partnership with tna solutions. In its latest facility upgrade, tna's integrated packaging solution has enabled Kingsway Confectionery to increase production capacity by 50% and meet the demands of its expanding customer base. With state-of-the-art, Australian-made machinery, tna offers fast changeovers, superior product flexibility, easy maintenance and cleaning, and optimized speed performance.

Supporting growth with speed and flexibility

To remain competitive in the confectionery market, Kingsway Confectionery recognized the need for machinery that could enhance performance and speed. Seeking a solution that could support a wide range of bag sizes, cater to its diverse customer base, and provide a strong return on investment, Kingsway Confectionery integrated a third tna robag vertical form, fill, and seal (VFFS) packaging system into its production line.

The robag is renowned for its high performance, offering exceptional speed and flexibility. It empowered Kingsway Confectionery to efficiently package any type of snack or food application. Raymond Wicks, general manager of Kingsway Confectionery, attested to the significant impact of the integration: "Adding a third robag machine increased our capacity by 50%. We went from 40–59 bpm to 80–100 bpm for bag sizes spanning anywhere from 30 to 400 grams."

In addition to improving speed and efficiency, the tna robag seamlessly fit into operations as a complete solution. The integration with the tna intelli-weigh alpha provided a simple and accurate weighing solution, enhancing flexibility for rapid product changeovers. This enabled Kingsway Confectionery to scale production capacity and meet the evolving needs of its customers without disruptions.

Keeping uptime high with timely maintenance

Beyond enhanced packaging capabilities, Kingsway Confectionery also highlighted the importance of timely technical support and readily available spare parts. tna's global presence and commitment to customer support ensured that Kingsway Confectionery could resolve any challenges efficiently. tna's highly skilled technical support team, coupled with the availability of necessary parts, enabled Kingsway Confectionery to minimize downtime and maintain operational excellence.

Raymond expressed his satisfaction with tna support, stating, "Over the last 14 years, we wouldn't have had a machine down for longer than a day due to tna's team helping us." The proximity of tna's factory in Melbourne further facilitated swift access to spare parts, streamlining maintenance, and support.

tna continues to empower confectionery producers with innovative technologies and comprehensive support. The partnership with Kingsway Confectionery exemplifies the companies’ shared commitment to efficiency, quality, and customer satisfaction.

To read the full case study on how tna worked with Kingsway Confectionery, click here.