Kraft-Heinz's Jet-Puffed brand has partnered with Kizik, a hands-free footwear company, to launch the first-ever S’mores Shoe ahead of National S’mores Day on August 10.

The Kizik shoe highlights the hue of a toasted Jet-Puffed marshmallow, transitioning from a white sole to a golden-brown top. Comfortable and durable, the S’mores Shoe features a puffy, quilted upper with foam padding throughout to create a soft, marshmallowy texture, capturing the essence of the campfire treat.

“At Jet-Puffed, we take s’mores season very seriously as we aim to bring light and fluffy enjoyment to family and friends around the campfire,” said Christina Brown, associate brand manager at Jet-Puffed. “With nearly 40 million bags of our marshmallows sold over the summer season, the S’mores Shoe is a sweet treat for your feet—reminding you that Jet-Puffed marshmallows are the perfect ingredient for your summer s’mores.”

The hands-free innovation built into the S’mores Shoe is one of more than 180 patents held by Kizik’s parent company, HandsFree Labs. This unmatched shoe-entry technology allows you to step right in without using your hands—just what you need when your fingers are covered in gooey marshmallow goodness.

“While comfort and hands-free are the top priorities at Kizik, we’re constantly looking for ways to create unique, limited-edition footwear," said Blake Brown, Kizik vice president of brand and creative. “Working with Jet-Puffed has been a tremendous partnership. We share a commitment to enhancing everyday experiences and making life’s little moments more enjoyable. We can’t wait to see the new S’mores Shoe around the campfire this summer.”

Starting today, the Jet-Puffed x Kizik S’mores Shoe is available exclusively on kizik.com for $119 in women’s sizes 6–14.5 and men’s 4.5–13, while supplies last.

