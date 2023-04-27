HARIBO wanted to celebrate the second annual National Gummi Bear Day on April 27 in a new and exciting way.

According to a study from Pew Research, most American adults now get their news from social media, and it’s easy to feel like much of that news is negative. However, Psychology Today recently uncovered “greater shared levels of good news about the world can insulate [people] from the effects” of bad news. As a brand built on the value of childlike happiness, HARIBO was inspired by these insights and will spend April 27 creating and celebrating only good news, to bring more people more smiles and joy on National Gummi Bear Day this year.

On April 27, gummi fans can enjoy the following from HARIBO:

HARIBO will dedicate its Facebook and Instagram channels to a first-of-its-kind, one-day-only social media video broadcast , “Good News Goldbears” on National Gummi Bear Day, serving only good news videos, compiled from fan-generated content, influencer collaborations and brand-produced news skits.

Fans can call 1-844-GOOD-NWS or 1-844-4663-697 to share their good news and potentially see it shared on the one-day-only "Good News Goldbears" broadcast.

Special content collaborations with Kayla Sullivan (384K followers), Ricky Pinela (36K followers), and Anna Przybylski (422K followers).

In addition, HARIBO and Vans will launch an exclusive Vans Customs shoe

in honor of National Gummi Bear Day. The new print will feature HARIBO’s Goldbear throughout, making it a true collector’s piece.

