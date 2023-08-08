Allied Market Research has recently published a report titled "Vegan Chocolate Market" by Type (Dark, Milk, White), by Product (Molded Bars, Chips and Bites, Boxed), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Convenience Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032." According to the report, the global vegan chocolate market generated $585.8 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 13.1% from 2023 to 2032.

In the last few years, there has been a steady increase in global awareness about the environmental impact of animal agriculture. This has led to a growth in demand for vegan chocolate, which is predicted to be one of the important factors driving the growth of the global vegan chocolate market in the forecast timeframe. However, the limited production capacity for vegan chocolate may hamper the vegan chocolate market growth in the coming period. On the contrary, rising adoption of veganism and plant-based diets is expected to offer growth opportunities for expansion of the vegan chocolate market in the 2023–2032 forecast period.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the global vegan chocolate market. There was a general increase in awareness regarding the importance of health and well-being during the pandemic period which led to a rise in demand for vegan products. This helped the market grow handsomely during the pandemic.

However, the disruptions in global supply chains led to hampering the production of vegan chocolates. Hence, the market couldn't achieve its fullest growth potential.

The vegan chocolate market is projected to show steady growth in the future due to the introduction of new products and alternative distribution methods such as e-commerce platforms.

