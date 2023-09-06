This September, Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC) is expanding its partnership with Walmart to offer its Oat Milk + 55% Dark Chocolate and Oat Milk +75% Dark Chocolate baking chips in 2,600 stores. Both products are dairy-free, vegan, fair trade, gluten-free, kosher, and non-GMO. ESC's continued success and growth in the retail landscape underscores the enduring appeal of products that align with consumer values and preferences. This expansion with Walmart highlights the growing trend of conscious and ethical consumerism as customers continue to prioritize healthier, ethically sourced products from mission-driven brands.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Walmart and bring our baking chips to new consumers nationwide," shared Curt Vander Meer, CEO of Endangered Species Chocolate. "Together, with Walmart, we're not only sharing our real delicious chocolate but also our commitment to do good by others, so they can do more good in their own communities—creating a positive ripple effect.”

What began in 1993 as a modest chocolate venture with a strong ethos has transformed into a nationwide phenomenon, offering consumers a guilt-free indulgence that supports a noble cause, with 10% of annual net profits being donated to conservation efforts around the globe. Now, 30 years later, Endangered Species Chocolate touts a collection of chocolate bars, baking chips, single-serve chocolates and a forthcoming seasonal shapes line in thousands of stores across the country, including Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, Target, Giant, and more.