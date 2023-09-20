Scharffen Berger Chocolate Maker, America’s original craft chocolate, has announced a new partnership with Caroline Schiff, executive pastry chef at Brooklyn’s famed Gage & Tollner, cookbook author (“The Sweet Side of Sourdough”), James Beard nominee,and one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs 2022. Schiff and Scharffen Berger will collaborate on a number of projects during the partnership, including recipe development, product ideation, and live event demonstrations.

“Though we were very familiar with her and her work prior, we met Caroline last year through our partnership with the Jacques Pépin Foundation and we are so thrilled to be able to extend this relationship,” said JP Mackey, president and chief sales officer for Scharffen Berger. “Caroline is an awe-inspiring pastry chef, and we know she can help us further define and refine how our craft chocolate can stand out in recipes and help bring that message to retailers, foodservice operators, and consumers. Aligning ourselves and our chocolate with such a trend-setting person and professional is truly exciting for the Scharffen Berger team.”

Once Julia Child validated the brand, calling it the best American chocolate she had tasted when she sampled it at the Food & Wine festival at launch in the mid-1990's, Scharffen Berger found its first footings in the restaurant industry, with several pastry chefs and local northern California bakeries featuring the chocolate in their desserts.

“Chocolate is the ultimate medium for Pastry Chefs- an ingredient so indulgent, versatile, captivating, and beloved,” said chef Caroline Schiff. “Finding a chocolate maker that not only makes a stunning, delicious product, but one that values sustainable sourcing and practices, is of the utmost importance to me. Scharffen Berger checks all the boxes, and I couldn’t be more proud to partner with this iconic American chocolate company!”

The partnership kicks off this fall, with key live event demonstrations and holiday recipe development projects.