Scharffen Berger is "breaking" into the snack aisle with BREAKS, a blend of rich oat milk with its original craft chocolate.

Along with an uptick in snacking, there has been a significant increase in consumer desire for plant-based and vegan products. BREAKS by Scharffen Berger are craft-made vegan barks featuring 43% Oat Milk Chocolate and coconut sugar for a solution to better-for-you snacking. BREAKS come in four flavors packed in conveniently sized, resealable 4.5-oz. stand-up pouches.

The flavors include: