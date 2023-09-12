Scharffen Berger is "breaking" into the snack aisle with BREAKS, a blend of rich oat milk with its original craft chocolate.
Along with an uptick in snacking, there has been a significant increase in consumer desire for plant-based and vegan products. BREAKS by Scharffen Berger are craft-made vegan barks featuring 43% Oat Milk Chocolate and coconut sugar for a solution to better-for-you snacking. BREAKS come in four flavors packed in conveniently sized, resealable 4.5-oz. stand-up pouches.
The flavors include:
- 43% Oat Milk Chocolate with Coconut Sugar + Salted Almond Bark (vegan)
- 43% Oat Milk Chocolate with Coconut Sugar + Coconut and Quinoa Bark (vegan)
- 43% Oat Milk Chocolate with Coconut Sugar + Salted Sunflower Seed Bark (vegan)
- 43% Oat Milk Chocolate with Coconut Sugar + Gluten Free Pretzel Bark (vegan)