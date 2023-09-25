Haribo and Hershey have teamed up for the first time to offer Halloween assorted candy bags.

“Haribo Goldbears are the perfect shareable treat, especially paired with chocolate favorites, and we’re thrilled to create more Halloween happiness through this new powerhouse partnership with The Hershey Company,” said Rick LaBerge, chief commercial officer, Haribo of America, Inc. “This opportunity to delight fans with America’s #1 candy manufacturer and America’s #1 gummi brand all in one bag, makes it more fun and easier than ever for our fans to be the best house on the block this Halloween.”

The new assortments feature Haribo Goldbears and top Hershey candy brands including Reese’s, Kit Kat, Hershey’s, Twizzlers, and Jolly Rancher. The addition of Haribo Goldbears will be available to consumers around the U.S., perfect for putting the "happy" back in “Happy Halloween” this season.

“We’re always looking for new ways to delight consumers during Halloween, our biggest season, and we’re excited to partner with Haribo to offer chocolate and gummi fan favorites in the same mixed bag.” said Ernie Savo, president, Hershey Licensing Company.

Hershey Halloween bags featuring Haribo Goldbears will be available in various bag sizes at retailers nationwide this fall.

Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G. and The Hershey Co. are on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.