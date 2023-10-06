Luker Chocolate, Colombian B4B (business-for-business) chocolate manufacturer, is celebrating the 60th anniversary of La Granja Luker, the Luker farm founded by CasaLuker six decades ago and one of the only cocoa research centers across the globe. The goal for Granja Luker has always been to enhance conservation techniques in the cocoa industry to best support farmers and continuously innovate new technologies to create the most delicious, most sustainable high quality cocoa products for consumers around the world.

Some key milestones over the last sixty years at La Granja Luker include:

Granja Luker supports small producers by developing fermentation strategies using accessible tools in the field, like plastic basket fermentation, without compromising product quality. The company’s fermentation research has led to the isolation of specific microorganisms, now preserved in their biotechnology lab. These microorganisms contribute to the understanding of flavor and aroma in chocolates and play roles in fermentation and drying processes. They are also being explored for their potential in reducing heavy metals like cadmium. Consistent innovation: Granja Luker’s initiatives include pioneering research to enhance cocoa cultivation and post-harvest processes, driving sustainable growth strategies, advocating for environmentally-friendly farming practices, and fostering continuous learning within the sector. Additionally, Granja Luker continues to innovate sustainable practices like upcycling of cacao pods, to use the entire fruit in a profitable way.

Based in Palestina, Caldas, Colombia, Granja Luker is dedicated to research and development in cocoa farming. Luker set the farm up in 1963 to research ways to increase yields and grow better quality cocoa. Today, it’s one of the most important cocoa innovation hubs in South America, having hosted over 32,400 farmers, students, clients, researchers, and cocoa producers from around the world to share expertise and enhance the production of fine flavor cocoa.