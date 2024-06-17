Formost Fuji Corporation has announced its 60th anniversary as a manufacturer of packaging equipment, coinciding with the inauguration of its new, expansive facility.

The new location not only provides ample space for current operations but also allows for future expansion, with the potential to double the manufacturing area. After the purchase of the building in January of 2023, the company successfully transitioned to the new location in August 2023. Since then, additional enhancements have been added, such as a mezzanine level, multipurpose room, and training center/showroom.

To commemorate this milestone, Formost Fuji Corporation will be hosting an open house celebration on June 19. The event will feature tours of the new facility, a ceremonial ribbon cutting, and a lunch reception to welcome customers, employees, their families, vendors, and industry partners.

“We are looking forward to celebrating our 60th Anniversary at our new location in Everett," says Dennis Gunnell, president, Formost Fuji. "It is a beautiful facility, and we are proud of the hard work and dedication of our team that has made this possible. This new site strategically places our company for future growth and expansion.”

