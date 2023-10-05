CandyRific is introducing Mini Candy Dispensers in licensed designs with characters from Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment’s hit animated series Paw Patrol characters. The Mini Candy Dispensers bring excitement and fun at a lower price point to introduce new consumers to the novelty category.

The new Mini Candy Dispensers are 4" tall and come with 0.28 ounces of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors), with a SRP of $2.99–$3.99. They ship in December and are available in four 12-count displays per case.

CandyRific sells candy and novelty product combinations utilizing popular licensed brands. CandyRific’s portfolio includes Sweet Squad, Universal Brand Development, M&M's, Skittles, Disney, Marvel, Nickelodeon, and Star Wars brands. All products have a high perceived value, are merchandised in colorful displays and are especially popular with collectors. The company has distribution with most of the major retailers in the U.S. and distributors in almost every major market in the world. CandyRific has appeared on the Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000 lists of fastest growing companies in the U.S. consecutively for eight consecutive years and was named one of Louisville’s Businesses of the Year for 2016. Retailers interested in CandyRific novelties can call (502) 893-3626, or visit candyrific.com.