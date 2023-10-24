CandyRific is collaborating with Marvel to introduce Mini Candy Dispensers inspired by Team Spidey from the hit Disney Junior series, “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” as well as Mini Backpacks inspired by Marvel’s Avengers. The superheroes on the candy dispensers include Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and more.

Marvel Themed Mini Candy Dispensers

The new Mini Candy Dispensers come with 0.28 ounces of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). The 4" tall candy dispensers come in two designs, inspired by Team Spidey from the Disney Junior series, “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends," and have a suggested retail price of $2.99-$3.99.

Marvel Themed Mini Backpacks

The Mini Backpacks with all-new designs inspired by Marvel’s Avengers are available with 0.28 ounces of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). They are approximately 2” x 3” x 4” and hold candy, keys, and other small treasures. They come with different designs on either side and have a metal keyring and clip. SRP: $3.99.