This October, Delysia Chocolatier has partnered with the Breast Cancer Alliance to raise funds and awareness in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Available for the month, Delysia Chocolatier has developed a first-to-market product, Ruby Drinking Chocolate, that will be available in bundle form alongside its signature and best-selling nine-piece Ruby Chocolate Truffle collection. Crafted from unfermented and unroasted cacao beans, the Ruby Drinking Chocolate is brand new to the Delysia portfolio and boasts the natural pink hue and captivating tart flavors that define ruby chocolate.

The handmade Ruby Collection comprises three original chocolate truffle flavors including three Classic Ruby chocolate truffles, three Sparking Ruby chocolate truffles, and three Spiced Ratnanayaka chocolate truffles. Truffles such as the Sparkling Ruby variety infuse sparkling rosé wine into rich chocolate ganache blended with rose petals and dried strawberries for a sweetened, floral finish. The Spiced Ratnanayaka chocolate truffle is a blend of garam masala, smoked paprika, adobe peppers, and an original spice blend married with a hint of citrus.

A portion of sales for each bundle for the entire month of October will be donated to the Breast Cancer Alliance to aid in fundraising, research, community, and prevention efforts across the country.