Toufayan Bakeries, Ridgefield, NJ—one of the largest family-run bakeries in the U.S.—is bringing back its efforts to support breast cancer research by donating a portion of proceeds from the sale of 300,000 specially marked pink packages on two of their biggest-selling bakery products.

"Part of our culture at Toufayan is giving back," says Karen Toufayan, vice president of marketing, Toufayan. “Each year we choose initiatives that are close to our hearts and the hearts of our employees. Everyone knows someone impacted by a breast cancer diagnosis, so choosing to continue to support those fighting breast cancer and the survivors, research and education was an easy decision."

Consumers can help support Toufayan's mission by looking for specially marked packages of Toufayan Original Pita and Wraps featuring pink trim and the breast cancer awareness ribbon. The items can be picked up in grocery stores through the month of October, and from Toufayan's Amazon Store.

Founded in 1926, Toufayan is one of the oldest and largest privately held specialty bread bakeries in the U.S. For almost 100 years, the Toufayan family has been baking fresh lines of pitas, flatbreads, bagels, wraps, lavash, and breadsticks. Based in Ridgefield, NJ, the company also has bakeries in Orlando and Plant City, FL. The third generation of Toufayans oversees the entire process from ingredient sourcing and production to distribution.