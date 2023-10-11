To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Divine Chocolate is launching a limited edition Birthday Bar with packaging that showcases the names and stories of 25 cocoa farmers. The Birthday Bar features buttery biscuit pieces covered in Divine’s signature smooth milk chocolate.

Twenty-five years ago, Divine Chocolate pioneered the mission-driven/ethical chocolate movement and, today, is the highest-rated mission-based food brand in its UK homebase. For a quarter century, Divine Chocolate has been actively working to fight exploitation within the cocoa industry, promote women's empowerment, drive adult education, and advance a variety of sustainability initiatives.

The Birthday Bar’s striking blue wrapper features the names of 25 Kuapa Kokoo co-operative farmers, and an on-pack QR code links to stories they share about their experiences in cocoa farming, as well as their worries and hopes for the future. Farmer Comfort Opoku discusses how she has benefitted from the literacy programs that Divine has created to upskill women, and Mercy Zaah details how being part of the Kuapa Kokoo co-operative has allowed her to educate her five children to the university level. Others describe the small businesses they have set up alongside their cocoa farms using skills learned through their involvement in Kuapa Kokoo, allowing them to provide more for themselves and their families.

With the launch of its Birthday Bar, Divine encourages chocolate lovers worldwide to join the Divine Chocolate Revolution. With Divine’s co-operative of 100,000 members receiving a share of distributable profits, each bar purchased contributes to improving the lives of cocoa farmers and their families, maintaining community initiatives that upskill women, and improving labor rights and sustainability issues within the industry.

Sophie Loveday-Davies, group marketing director at Divine said: “We’re incredibly proud to be celebrating 25 years of doing things differently in the cocoa industry. In launching our Birthday Bar, we hope not only to delight our Divine fans with this limited-edition release, but also invite them to celebrate the producers and their families who are behind their favorite bar of chocolate. Our co-operative of over 100,000 farmers really is the heart of our brand, so our 25th anniversary celebrations are a key milestone for reflecting on their stories and the unique contributions they make in creating our award winning chocolate.”

Divine’s Birthday Bar will be available at select retailers, Amazon, and Divine’s online store in October.

All Divine Chocolate is made with Fairtrade sugar and single-origin Fairtrade cocoa beans grown by family farmers in Ghana. Its chocolate bars contain 100% pure cocoa butter, only natural flavors and ingredients, and no palm oil, no soy, and no GMOs. All products are vegetarian, and vegan-suitable options are available. A B-Corporation certified company, packaging of the bars is plastic-free and features recyclable foil and paper.

Available for purchase nationwide as well as online shop at divinechocolateusa.com, offerings include snack bars, a baking collection, unsweetened cocoa powder, crispy thins, organic, mini-bar flights, drinking chocolate, and holiday editions including milk and dark chocolate advent calendars, and chocolate coins.

For more information about Divine Chocolate and to learn how every Divine Chocolate bar helps end exploitation in the cocoa industry, visit the brand at DivineChocolate.com and follow it at @divinechocolateusa on Instagram.