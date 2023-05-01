Bobo's is celebrating its 20th birthday this month. A significant milestone for the beloved Colorado-based food company, Bobo’s 20-year journey reflects hours of incredibly hard work, countless supportive and loyal customers, partners, and retailers, and an unwavering commitment to making nutritious foods baked with simple, wholesome ingredients.

To celebrate, Bobo’s has released an indulgent, limited edition Birthday Cake Oat Bar and launched a golden ticket giveaway where five winners will receive free Bobo’s products for one year.

“I never imagined I’d be celebrating such a significant milestone 20 years ago when I decided to start my little oat bar company out of my tiny kitchen in Boulder, Co.,” said Beryl Stafford, founder of Bobo’s. “It’s been such a pleasure to grow this company and to bring a product that we’re so proud of to so many people for two decades now. We owe so much to our incredible team and the wonderful relationships we’ve been lucky enough to have on our incredible journey.”

The milestone arrives just five months after the company opened its new, wind powered mega bakery in Loveland, CO where they produce more than 1,000 oat products in a single day using 24 industrial ovens. After humble beginnings baking with her daughter “Bobo” and starting in her own kitchen in May 2003, the company has moved to, and outgrown, multiple bakeries and facilities, as the popularity of Bobo’s products steadily gained momentum throughout the years. What began as the simpleoriginal oat bar has blossomed into a variety of widely popular product lines. Bobo’s has invested heavily into its innovation and now, 20 years later, offers more than 100 different products, including the company’s brand new Protein Bars, Dipp’d Bars, and PB&J's.

“It’s an incredible milestone,” said TJ McIntyre, CEO of Bobo’s. “Reaching our 20th birthday this month is a testament to the authenticity and simplicity of Beryl’s original mission and vision for the product and the company. I’m so proud of our team. We remain unapologetically true to our original mission of making delicious, wholesome foods, which has served us extremely well as we’ve watched food and diet trends come and go. This is our 20th year of business, but I say this with all sincerity: we believe we’re just getting started.”

In celebration of its 20th birthday, Bobo’s has released a limited edition Birthday Cake Oat Bar. The new oat bar features the company's signature whole grain rolled oats, coconut oil, and cane sugar with brightly colored confetti sprinkles for a sweet, cake-like oat bar experience. The limited-edition bars are gluten-free, vegan, and kosher and are available exclusively on Bobo’s website.

Additionally, today Bobo’s kicks off a golden ticket giveaway where five lucky winners will receive a year’s supply of Bobo’s products. The golden tickets have been individually placed into five randomly selected boxes of Bobo’s 5ct Oat Bites nationwide. Each golden ticket will include instructions on how to collect the prize, which can only be redeemed directly from Bobo’s.

“This limited edition Birthday Cake Oat Bar and Golden Ticket promotion is our way of thanking our loyal customers and marking a significant milestone in our journey," added McIntyre. “Here's to 20 years of Bobo's and many more to come.”

Bobo’s new Birthday bars are available for a limited time starting May 1 online at eatbobos.com for $16.99 per pack of six bars. For more information about Bobo’s products, please visit eatbobos.com.