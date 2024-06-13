Big Sky Brands, a manufacturer of mints and candy, has announced the celebration of its 25th anniversary in the industry. Since its inception, Big Sky has grown to become the go-to supplier for specialty tinned mints in North America, with over 50 proprietary branded products, private-label partnerships, and select licensed brands.

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our entire team," says co-founder, Steve Yacht. "We are incredibly grateful for the support of our customers, supplier partners, and employees who have been with us for this amazing ride. This anniversary is not just a celebration of our past achievements but also of our passion to continue to providing great and unique products to mint lovers everywhere.”

Founded in 1999 by two entrepreneurially spirited friends and classmates, Ron Cheng and Steve Yacht, Big Sky Brands has grown to become the largest private-label mint manufacturer in North America and home to a diverse branded line including fan favorites such as Clawhammer Organic Mints, Citrus Delights, Sunkist Sours, and Big Sky Sugarfree Mints. Flavors range broadly from traditional peppermint and wintergreen to natural ginger and exotic fruit blends to unconventional offerings including cotton candy, orange & crème, marshmallow, and bubblegum mints.

To celebrate its special 25th Anniversary, Big Sky will be running a series of consumer promotions and contests throughout the year, including a giveaway of 25 custom designed electric guitars through its website. Big Sky will also be running distributor promotions and special offers.

