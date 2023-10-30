As a food and beverage flavor manufacturer, T. Hasegawa USA remains at the forefront of emerging trends, analyzing and forecasting consumer preferences in packaged foods, beverages, and foodservice menus. The company routinely shares insights and analysis of these trends within the food & beverage industry in the form of "Flavor Flash" reports.

This month, T. Hasegawa is spotlighting the latest flavor trends in desserts and confections, with a full report available for download here.

Key findings include: