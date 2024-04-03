T. Hasegawa recently released its newest "Flavor Flash" report, on salty snacks.
The top 10 key findings include:
- Snack innovation needs to cater to many different consumer needs. Certain demographics such as millennials are seeking bolder flavors and newer ingredient combinations, while for Gen Z and Gen X it’s all about versatility for a wider range of pairings and uses.
- The line between snack and meal is increasingly blurred. The ease, value, and convenience of snacks are making these foods an appealing meal substitute in consumers' increasingly fast-paced lives. More than a quarter of consumes in a recent Mintel survey considered snacks and meals as interchangeable.
- Snacks need to offer a moment of indulgence, so it’s all about the flavor. Consumers want to savor the flavor with snacks, so creating unique profiles and ingredient pairings, along with collaborating with other brands is a great way to enhance the experience. More than 60% of consumers in a recent Mintel survey cited “flavor” the most important part of a snack.
- Consumers have a balanced approach when it comes to choosing snacks. Brands that balance exciting global flavors and limited-time offerings within traditional snacks can appeal to the widest range of consumers.
- Indulgence in the salty snack category can have many different meanings. More than 50% of consumers in a recent Mintel survey considered a combination of sweet and savory to represent indulgence, while 44% associated cheese with indulgent snacks and meat represented indulgence for 38% of survey participants.
- Sweet is a familiar, but versatile touchstone for salty snacks. Sweet flavors are familiar to consumers, but adding a savory twist to classic sweet flavors can create adventurous and satisfying taste experiences. Popular flavor and ingredient combinations in salty snacks right now are cinnamon; macaroni and cheese; sweet potato; and pork.
- Bold, indulgent flavors balance better-for-you aspirations. While health concerns are often the main reason that consumers avoid snacking, there is growing interest in flavors inspired by preparation techniques that are bold, sweet, and exciting. Examples include salted, roasted, toasted, buttered, smoked, caramelized, grilled, and spiced.
- International flavors are a big focus for Gen Z consumers. More than 36% of Gen Z consumers in a recent Mintel poll cited interest in international flavors, especially for bold flavors such as tajin, adobo, masala, bulgogi, furikake, and za’atar.
- Functionality can add value without subtracting flavor. More than 21% of consumers are looking for snacks that come with health and wellness functionality claims, and exploring snacking innovation that delivers on this functionality is a great way of winning back lost customers who often skip snacking due to health concerns.
- “Sweet Heat” is showing exciting growth within the salty snack category. More than half of all consumers in a recent Mintel survey cited interest in trying sweet and spicy flavor combinations, which can take familiar snacks to the next level of flavor.
