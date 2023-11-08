Shari’s Berries is expanding its assortment to deliver an indulgent and luxury gifting experience. Shari’s Berries Select is a new collection that features premium strawberries hand-dipped in 100% Belgian chocolate.

"At Shari’s Berries, our mission is to inspire our customers to express themselves, connect with others, and build more meaningful relationships,” said Andrew Tweed, vice president and general manager of Shari’s Berries. “Each berry in this new artisanal collection is hand-dipped in small batches of Belgian chocolate and finely crafted in gourmet kitchens. These exclusive gifts will delight chocolate aficionados and provide a unique, unforgettable gifting solution for celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, and so much more."

Starting today, Shari’s Berries Select features nine new offerings that are exclusively available on Berries.com:

Each offering can be purchased in either one dozen and two dozen, and the prices range from $49.99 to $99.99. The berries are available to ship nationwide, and come in new brown and gold-embossed packaging.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.