Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Website: www.berries.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $29.99-$64.99

Product Snapshot: Shari’s Berries, the iconic brand that has been delighting customers with decadent, imaginative gourmet gifts for decades, is expanding its assortment to deliver new desserts. With this introduction, shoppers will be able to choose from brand-new categories including high-quality baked goods from Shari’s Berries Confections and a berry subscription service, as well as seasonal releases of themed berries. All products arrive in decorative packaging and are ready to serve and enjoy for any occasion.

“At Shari’s Berries, everything we do, from dip to delivery, is designed to deliver joy and help our customers connect in meaningful ways with those they care about,” says Andrew Tweed, vice president, Shari’s Berries. “We are excited to unveil our expanded assortment, including delectable gourmet baked goods and a new subscription service that is sure to delight berry lovers everywhere. These decadent offerings were designed to offer our customers even more uniquely special options for celebrating occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries, or just because.”

Hand-decorated with indulgent toppings, and each offering is available for delivery nationwide, with standard overnight shipping or same-day delivery in certain zip codes. Gift givers can take advantage of the company's Celebrations Passport loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge for one full year on Shari’s Berries purchases, as well as purchases made across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

Marking the brand’s expansion into baked goods, Shari’s Berries Confections offers a unique collection of cakes and sweets made from the finest and freshest ingredients. Launching with nearly one dozen items, consumers can choose from cheesecake bites enrobed in chocolate, candy-covered cake pops, mini cakes frosted with buttercream and topped with confetti sprinkles, and much more. Customers can also opt to pair each item with mouthwatering, farm-fresh juicy strawberries in a six- or 12-count size.

Some of the new bakery offerings include:

Shari’s Berries Candy Covered Cake Pops; $34.99-$64.99. Delivered in a festive gift box, these decadent cake pops are covered in chocolatey coatings and finished with a variety of classic favorite candies.

Shari’s Berries Celebration Cheesecake Bites; $29.99. These new, creamy, bite size cheesecakes are dipped in rich chocolate. Five are classic New York cheesecake enrobed in milk chocolate, four are chocolate truffle cheesecake covered in dark chocolate, and all are topped with confetti candy.

Shari’s Berries Time to Celebrate Birthday Cake with Drizzled Strawberries; $54.99-$69.99. This confetti cake is hand-decorated with vanilla-flavored buttercream icing and confetti sprinkles. Delivered in a festive gift box, this product is paired with Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries, in a 6-count or 12-count.



