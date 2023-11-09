CandyRific announced it will be participating in the 34th Annual Festival of Trees & Lights at Louisville Slugger Field, November 10–12.

The holiday event includes hundreds of decorated trees, wreaths, and décor on display and sold for a good cause. The event raises funds and awareness for Norton Children’s Hospital.

CandyRific has decorated a tree for this year’s event with the theme of Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, which includes light up talkers and candy cases. Holiday entertainment, children’s crafts, train rides, and Elf Town round out the activities.

CandyRific has participated in this fun event for several years. For more information and tickets, visit FestivalOfTreesAndLights.org.