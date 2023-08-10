Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF) announced today that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. This marks the first investor conference appearance for the company since 2014, as the new management team is committed to proactively engaging shareholders and prospective investors.

The investor conferences include:

Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference is being held August 16 – 17, 2023. The Company will host a virtual presentation on Wednesday, August 16th at 11:45 a.m. Eastern time and will participate in 1x1 meetings throughout the day. Click here to register and view the company’s presentation.

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference is being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel from September 11–13. The company’s virtual presentation will be available on-demand throughout the conference for registered attendees, and the management team is scheduled to host 1x1 meetings in-person on September 11.

To request a meeting with the RMCF team, contact the respective conference representative or email the company’s investor relations team at RMCF@elevate-ir.com.