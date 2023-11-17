Flix Candy, a confectionery company under the leadership of President Dale Thomas, announced a partnership with Oh My! Studios (OMS) to assume exclusive global distribution rights for Gummi Pop Surprise! brand. Effective November 1, this long-term collaboration is poised to redefine the industry landscape in novelty surprise.

Gummi Pop Surprise!, a toyetic capsule brimming with candy and thematic surprises, has garnered a following in the U.S. and Canada, thanks to OMS's distribution efforts. With this strategic alliance, Flix Candy brings its licensing experience, brand partnerships, and a product development team to the table.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies," said Dale Thomas, president of Flix Candy. "Gummi Pop Surprise! will now enjoy the privilege of featuring iconic licensed characters from so many beloved shows and studio classics, elevating the brand experience for consumers worldwide."

Todd Elliott, CEO of Oh My! Studios, added, "We are enthusiastic about the endless possibilities this partnership presents. Our team is dedicated to taking Gummi Pop Surprise! to new heights, delivering excitement and joy to fans around the world."

Flix Candy's sales team, backed by extensive domestic and global distribution capabilities, is poised to propel Gummi Pop Surprise! to new heights. Industry retailers, brokers, buyers, competitors, and consumers alike can anticipate an expanded and enriched product offering in the market.

Related: How Gummi Pop Surprise leverages variety and collectability