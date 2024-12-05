CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS
Oh My! Studios LLC
Todd Elliott, president, Oh My! Studios, chats novelty candy trends, working with influencers, and what's new for the brand.
We recently talked to Todd Elliott, president, Oh My! Studios, about trends in novelty candies and its Snax Pack brand. Snax Pack bundles toys with gummies for an all-in-one combo.
In 2023, Oh My! Studios partnered with Flix Candy to assume global distribution rights for the Gummi Pop Surprise! brand, as well.
