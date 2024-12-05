CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS Oh My! Studios LLC Todd Elliott, president, Oh My! Studios, chats novelty candy trends, working with influencers, and what's new for the brand. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

We recently talked to Todd Elliott, president, Oh My! Studios, about trends in novelty candies and its Snax Pack brand. Snax Pack bundles toys with gummies for an all-in-one combo.

In 2023, Oh My! Studios partnered with Flix Candy to assume global distribution rights for the Gummi Pop Surprise! brand, as well.

Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here.

Related - PODCAST: Oh My! Studios on its Flix Candy partnership, Gummi Pop Surprise distribution rights deal