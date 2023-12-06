Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. announced that Steve Craig has been appointed to the company's board of directors.

Craig is a seasoned business strategist with over 30 years of executive and board experience for both public and private companies, primarily in the real estate sector. For nearly four decades he has developed, owned, and operated commercial real estate, primarily outdoor malls for retail shops and restaurants, throughout the U.S. Craig started his career with Ginsburg Craig Associates, which in 1993 merged with Chelsea Property Group, to form Chelsea GCA Realty, Inc., which subsequently went public via an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. He served as president/chief operating officer and director of Chelsea GCA. For the last two decades, Craig has successfully developed and operated over a dozen centers containing upscale retail shopping and dining destinations in nine states.

“We are pleased to welcome Steve to our board of directors,” said RMC Board Chair Jeff Geygan. “Steve brings extensive experience in commercial real estate development, an important component of our retail franchise expansion strategy. He is a multi-unit operator of 6 franchised concepts, and has been a franchisee of Rocky Mountain Chocolate since 2011. He will be a terrific addition to our board.”

Craig, a prominent philanthropist, made a significant investment in aspiring entrepreneurial youth in his home state of Missouri with the endowment and founding of the Steven L. Craig School of Business at Missouri Western State University in 2009. The Craig School of Business’ Center for Franchise Development trains and develops students to become owners and operators of franchised businesses. The program has graduated 33 students who were awarded franchised stores in 12 states, and currently include 10 alumni operating 15 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores.

Craig’s other charitable activities include his annual Shopping Extravaganza held at his properties which generate proceeds in excess of $250k annually to local charities, and KidWorks which works to restore at-risk neighborhoods in Santa Ana, CA. Craig is a Hall of Fame inductee at both Missouri Western State University and Santa Ana College for his charitable contributions.

Craig received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.